SACRAMENTO, California — Fair weather? It depends on who you talk to. But, it's no bother to 10-year-old Kaitlynn McClellan of Manteca.

"Wait a minute, it's really hot out here and you're cooling down with a giant corn dog?" asked ABC10's Kurt Rivera.

"Yeah. It's hot, but like the mist fans are cooling me and my mom down," Kaitlynn responded.

And, there are lots of fans at the State Fair, literally, including stand fans and fan-blowing misters. But, if you have to grill, that's when the heat turns up.

William Davis knows the tricks of the trade.

"We have the towels we keep on ice water and put on our necks. We have fans going," said William Davis, who grills for Boss Burger.

Davis is from Tampa, Florida, and said he would rather be in 80-percent humidity than the dry heat of California.

Titus McClellan, 12, is more a fan of fries than staying cool.

"And how about these fries are they helping?" asked Kurt.

"They're hot, so I guess you could say no," said the 12-year-old from Manteca.

And then, of course, there are the State Fair animals. At the Great American Petting Zoo, llamas, mini cows, ponies, pygmy goats and more were under the shade and misters, trying to stay cool.

"A lot of goats come from Africa, so heat there is definitely a lot of different than it is here. And their bodies they just acclimate," said Emilie Owen, who runs The Great American Petting Zoo, which makes its home in Texas.

Of course, some people had it made in the shade. They hung out under trees and on benches and inside exhibit halls to keep their cool.

Daniel Sullivan took a break in the shade to share a few drinks with friends.

"Oh yeah, that's why we chose this place here, the wine spot," said Sullivan.

But, the ultimate fair cool down might belong to Pat Fry of Sacramento. For $25, you can have all the lemonade and tea you can drink.

"This is our third refill," said Fry.

The California State Fair gates close at 8 p.m. Sunday.

