Slain Sacramento County Deputy Adam Gibson was 'a good man,' colleagues say

“Everybody liked Adam, he was a nice man. He was a God faith man and he was a good man," Sacramento Law Enforcement Chaplain Mindi Russel said.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Slain Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gibson is being remembered as a “good man,” by those who served with him.

The husband and father to a 9-month-old was shot to death at Cal Expo in the Arden area on Jan. 18, following a traffic pursuit. The suspect crashed his vehicle near a horse racing track and later opened fire on numerous officers.

Sacramento Law Enforcement Chaplain Mindi Russel was with Gibson while he trained at the police academy.

“I have worked in law enforcement for over 30 years and I have met tremendous, tremendous people, and Adam was one of those tremendous people,” Russell said. “Everybody liked Adam, he was a nice man. He was a God faith man and he was a good man.”

Gibson was a church-going man and loved his country, Russell said. He served in the United States Marines including multiple tours in Afghanistan before returning home and taking on a role in corrections at the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. Gibson later worked patrol and most recently as a K-9 handler before his killing this week.

As a law enforcement chaplain, Russell is charged with the difficult duty of speaking with officers and families who have experienced trauma. She said the Gibson family is struggling.

“You can tell by the love of the family their faith will get them through this,” Russell said. “Just like his faith got him through that night.”

Russell urges the community to take some time to think about these officers and what they do for them. Take some time and pray for the family, friends, and departments, Russell urged.

If you want to show support for the deputy and his family, you can send letters to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office or even your local law enforcement agency just as a thank you, Russell said.

“It means something, it actually does,” Russell said. “Kindness can never be out paid.”

A memorial fund has been created in honor of Gibson. Click HERE if you'd like to make a donation.

