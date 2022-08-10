Sleep Train Arena's demolition could be wrapped up by end of September

Demolition at the site started back in July, and in a few more weeks, the work will be finished.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a matter of weeks, the Sleep Train Arena could be no more.

Demolition work on the arena began back in July. Officials expect it to be wrapped up by mid-to-late September, but there's no set schedule at this time. Demolition starts with the interior before moving to the walls and roof.

The arena was once known as the ARCO Arena and as the former home of the Sacramento Kings. In almost three decades, the arena held more than 4,800 events and hosted nearly 43 million people.

The Kings, in partnership with the city of Sacramento and California Northstate University, announced plans for redevelopment in June of 2021. It will eventually become the home of a 13-story teaching hospital for California Northstate University with at least 400 beds.

The Kings still own the land, and are donating 35 acres for the hospital site. In total, the hospital campus will be around 183 acres.

On Feb. 15, 2022, the Sacramento City Council unanimously voted to approve the zoning and design guidelines for the redevelopment of the site. An additional 12 acres of land on the grounds was also sold to the Natomas Unified School District to build a school.

