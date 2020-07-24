Sleep Train field hospital remains in 'Warm Shutdown' but can reactivate if needed

The 400 bed hospital in Sacramento’s Natomas neighborhood, sprang up in April.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's coronavirus surge hospital at the site of the former NBA arena is on standby and could be ready to activate within 72 hours if beds are needed.

However, officials with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said there are no immediate plans to do so. An alternative surge hospital has activated and is treating patients at the Porterville Developmental Center South of Fresno.

The 400 bed hospital in Sacramento’s Natomas neighborhood, sprang up in April to prepare for a surge in coronavirus patients, however it’s only treated a handful of patients.

The state will maintain control of the Sleep Train Arena through October, according to the NBA. The Kings initially rented the space to the state for $500,000 per month, but they announced in May that the rent was reduced to $0.

Field hospitals are at the ready across the state as coronavirus cases surge, and the recent numbers have prompted some state lawmakers to call for tighter restrictions.

“With this crisis on the verge of spiraling out of control, the only question we should be asking is, what will it take to lower infection rates?” said State Senator Steve Glazer (D- Contra Costa). “At this point, we have no choice but to take tough measures, while we simultaneously act to help those in need. Our lives and our livelihood depend on us to move forward as Californians unified against this deadly virus.”

Glazer wants a majority of California to revert back to a shelter-in-place policy, until the virus gets under control.

