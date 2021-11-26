Small Business Saturday: 5 ways to support local businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Small Business Saturday is November 27th and all across the country, many Americans will spend the day supporting local businesses or online small businesses.
What is Small Business Saturday?
According to CO, an editorial site created by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 to direct consumers towards local businesses. A year later the Senate passed a resolution recognizing the day.
How can I support Small Business Saturday?
- Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides on Saturday, November 27th. Rides on the bus and light rail are free all day with a ride flyer. Screenshot the flyer here.
- The community-based coalition Shop Black Friday Sacramento is set to host dozens of small businesses in Florin Square Shopping Center on Saturday.
- The Dickens Faire is being held by the Old Town Elk Grove Association. Walking from 2nd Avenue to School Street, attendees will also be able to listen to holiday music and if they arrive on time about 10 a.m., attendees will be able to watch the local fire department rescue Santa Clause off the roof at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Elk Grove Boulevard. Full schedule here.
- The Makers Market pop-up on the last Saturday each month features a minimum of 15 local artisans, crafters, and makers presented by River City Marketplace showcasing handmade jewelry, candles, art, bath and body, and other specialty items. For more details click here.
- Just find any small business in your neighborhood to buy something at.
