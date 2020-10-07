Businesses impacted by recent civil unrest eligible for federal disaster assistance

The federal government is now offering up to $2 million in low-interest federal disaster loans.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is some good news for local businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest federal disaster loans for businesses impacted by the recent civil unrest.

"It's definitely been an ongoing battle," said Michael Raptakis co-owner of Petra Greek in Midtown Sacramento and Folsom. "We went from COVID-19 to shutting down both locations and then opening up. The moment we opened up, about two weeks later, our downtown store got looted."

Raptakis says the damage to his midtown location forced them to close for a full week.

The federal government is now offering up to $2 million in low interest federal disaster loans. This makes assistance available in El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin counties.

Some business owners like Bryan Washington of All City Riders, an indoor cycling studio, took matters in his own hands by snatching bats out of the hands of protesters.

Washington said he was fed up with a few bad apples trying to spoil a movement meant to bring attention to police misconduct.

A local media company called Black Zebra Productions live streamed video of protesters actually forming a human chain to prevent agitators from smashing more windows.

"We depend on these restaurants. We depend on the income coming in from these stores to pay our bills, feed our kids, feed our families," said Raptakis, who said he is thankful for the new federal assistance. "Every little bit matters at this point. Especially for small businesses. Do what you can do. Support local."

Businesses can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications HERE. You can also call the SBA Customer Service center at 800-659-2955.

