Sacramento International Airport breaks ground on extension project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews broke ground Friday on a construction project that will open a new entryway to the Sacramento International Airport, connecting the northern California travel hub to the arterial Highway 99.

The Elkhorn Boulevard Extension Project will create a one-mile, four-lane connector from the airport to Elkhorn Boulevard. Elkhorn Boulevard currently ends at Power Line Road.

The project will include curbs, gutters, sidewalks, ramps, a traffic signal and signage. It is being funded in part by the State of California through Senate Bill 1.

The 2017 bill set aside $11 million for construction of the extension.

"Connecting the Airport, Metro Air Park, and the greater I-5 corridor is critical to the movement of goods and supports the continued economic growth of the region," the Sacramento International Airport said in a Facebook post. "This project is just one example of how transportation infrastructure investment can stimulate economic development in our community and beyond."

A visual of the Elkhorn Blvd Extension project

