Sacramento

Power outage downtown delays start of California Legislature | Update

SMUD says power has been restored.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A power outage in California's capital city left much of the downtown area in the dark Thursday morning and delayed the start of the state Legislature.

The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District [SMUD] reported 650 customers were without power during the morning, a figure that likely represented thousands of people as multiple high-rise office buildings and the state Capitol were affected.

The state Legislature had been scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. The outage delayed the start of the state Assembly until 9:30 a.m. The state Senate planned to meet in a legislative committee room in another building.

The utility said on its website crews were working to replace a transformer. Just after 11 a.m., SMUD reported the power being restored. 

