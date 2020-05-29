SMUD power shutoffs for non-payment suspended into 2021

Sacramento Municipal Utility District has extended a power shutoff suspension for non-payment through Jan. 4, 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers, keeping the power on at your home won't have to be an added concern during a hard time.

The utility district has extended a suspension on power shutoffs for non-payment through Jan. 4, 2021. The utility started suspending those shutoffs back on March 13, a relief effort that came in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our commitment to the community remains strong through tough financial times,” said Arlen Orchard, CEO and General Manager of SMUD. “Because of the impact that this pandemic is having on our community, we want to ensure that our most vulnerable customers have access to power during these times.”

While the shutoffs are suspended, the required payment doesn't go away. Customers will still owe money for the service if they fall behind on paying; they just won't lose power at this time.

If needed, customers can call SMUD to make payment arrangements or ask about energy assistance rates or other programs.