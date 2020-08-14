SMUD is not shutting off power for non-payment, warns of scammers

With a heat wave in the Sacramento area, the utility company says calls to customers threatening to shut off power are fraud.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Municipal Utilities District [SMUD] is warning customers to be aware of fraudulent callers.

According to SMUD's fraud awareness webpage, "From time to time, criminals try to trick utility customers into allowing them inside their home or business, giving away personal information, or paying a fake bill."

Some customers have recently reported getting from phone calls from a person claiming to be a SMUD representative.

With a heatwave currently ripping through the Sacramento area, the fraudsters threaten to shut off power if SMUD customers do not pay.

SMUD says it "will never do that." The utility company says it will not be shutting off power for non-payment until Jan 4, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and urges those who have received suspicious phone calls to report them immediately.

SCAM ALERT: SMUD is not shutting off power for non-payment.

The company also says it will never call and direct a customer to a non-SMUD payment method or require a specific type of payment (such as wire transfer or money card).

To avoid these types of phone scams currently targeting customers, SMUD shares these tips:

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately.

Look out for fraudulent emails and calls that ask for financial information or personal information, such as passwords.

Do not click on suspicious links that could be found in emails, text messages, and social media posts.

Use only the customer service phone numbers listed on SMUD's web page.

Customers should contact SMUD if they believe a phone call, email or home visit from someone claiming to be a SMUD representative is a scam.

Since SMUD buildings are closed due to COVID-19, the utility company can be reached via phone or email only. If you provided any personally identifiable information, alert customer service at 1-888-742-7683. If you did not provide personal information, email scams@smud.org and report the phone number and message details.

