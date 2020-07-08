Social media campaign asks 'What Happened To Taylor Blackwell?'

Taylor Blackwell, 19, was found dead in a Sacramento hotel room five months ago. Her family and friends still don't know what happened to her.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — What happened to Taylor Blackwell?

That's the question family and friends of the 19-year-old college student have been asking since she was found dead in a Sacramento hotel room on Feb. 28. Now a group of Taylor's friends, known as Team Taylor Made, are asking people to take a photo with a poster that says, "What happened to Taylor Blackwell?"

Erinee Carson, Taylor's best friend, said they hope the social media campaign will bring more attention to Taylor's case.

"If you see it enough, you're going to wonder what it is... [and] see why so many people are concerned about this one thing," Carson said. "We hope to make Taylor that topic people are concerned about today."

Carson said their friend Trinity Williams came up with the hashtags #WhatHappenedToTaylorBlackwell, #JusticeForTaylorB and #JusticeForTaylorBlackwell shortly after Taylor's mom, Chiffon Buckner, shared a Facebook post begging for answers about her daughter’s case.

"We're seeing it [hashtag] and everybody's like 'Yo, we're doing this right now?' Carson said. "We just had to hashtag Breonna Taylor, now I have to hashtag my best friend. It was, I would say uncomfortable for everybody. It was something that had to be done, but the fact that we had to do it was so, so heartbreaking."

Carson said the group questioned whether they had the strength to fight for their beloved friend.

"Are we mentally OK to do this," Carson asked. "We've been put through the ringer for the last four months. We've been stressed, not sleeping for four months. Do we have the energy to do this? Can we do this? We loved her so much that we at least had to try and we did."

Buckner said she's grateful for the encouragement she's received over the last five months.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported me in every way," Buckner said.

