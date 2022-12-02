Social media threat against Albert Einstein Middle School reported law enforcement, district says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District said they reported a social media threat against one of their schools to law enforcement.
In a statement to ABC10, the school district said the post was seen as a threat against Albert Einstein Middle School for Thursday.
"Although this post is vague, the District is taking this matter very seriously and has reported it to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department to investigate," the district said in a statement to ABC10. "At this time, the District is encouraging families to speak with their child to find out what they know about this message, and remind them there can be serious consequences for what they choose to post online."
The district didn't provide any additional details regarding the post.
Officials said support services will be available to students experiencing stress or worries from the incident.
WATCH ALSO: