Sol Blume 2022 Recap | Performances, surprises, and impact

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento was in full bloom last weekend at Discovery Park for the Sol Blume Music Festival. With over 40,000 total festival-goers from across the world, Sol Blume was able to fully celebrate its return after a three-year hiatus.

The purpose of Sol Blume is to bring together like-minded individuals and celebrate R&B, soul and hip-hop music with performances by artists who emphasize art, culture, love, social diversity and good vibes.

Sacramento had all that and then some, hosting an all-female headlining lineup including artists Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker and Jorja Smith.

Sol Blume also brought in some local talent. Sacramento natives Victoria Monet, and Yelly performed on the Sol Blume stage too, making all Sacramentans proud and exposing out-of-towners to their music.

Victoria Monet surprised the crowd when she broke out in a birthday dance in celebration of her birthday weekend. Also, during Summer Walker's set, she surprised the crowd by bringing out Jeremih to perform a few songs.

In addition to the amazing artists and performers, Sol Blume had some new and fun activities such as a Sol Blume Butterfly House and a Silent Disco roller skating rink.

"This year’s festival went beyond the main stage music performances to include a variety of family-friendly activities, wellness experiences, immersive art activations, and local vendors from across the Sacramento region," the organizers said in a press release.

The Sol Blume Music Festival plans on returning in 2023. Dates to be announced in the later months and you can visit their website at www.solblume.com for more information.

