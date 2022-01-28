Sol Blume announces lineup, dates and new location

When Sacramento's R&B and soul music festival returns, it'll take place at Discovery Park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When Sacramento's R&B and soul music festival returns, it'll take place at a new location.

After two years away, Sol Blume announces its return — April 30 and May 1 — who's performing and when tickets go on sale. The festival did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of the music festival will take place in a new location, moving from downtown's Cesar Chavez Plaza to along the American River at Discovery Park, with more time for attendees to enjoy the event, expanding from one day to two.

“We’ve listened to our Blumers, and this year we are grateful to embrace our new home at Sacramento's historic Discovery Park and expand to a two-day event," said Festival Founder Fornati Kumeh in a press release. "Sol Blume 2022 marks year three and the best yet, from the lineup to the venue and overall vibe and experience. We can't wait to Blume in Sacramento this Spring."

The event is headlined by Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor and Jorja Smith and dozens of additional acts slated to appear, as well. The appearances of PartyNextDoor and Jorja Smith mark the two's first, and currently only, US shows so far this year.

We're in Full Blume🌷✨ VIP and General Admission passes go on sale Monday at 10 am PST at https://t.co/CQ3ZtYQtEF! #solblume pic.twitter.com/P37paDcvHb — Sol Blume (@solblume) January 27, 2022

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 SolBlume.com. Prices start at $200 for two-day passes and $400 for VIP two-day passes.

