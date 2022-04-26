Sol Blume music festival ready to be back in full bloom this weekend

After almost a three-year hiatus, Sol Blume is back and will be held at Discovery Park this weekend, April 30 through May 1.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sol Blume music festival is set to be in full bloom this weekend!

Sol Blume is the start of festival season in Sacramento, a lot of other music festivals like Aftershock, GoldenSky, and Lost In Riddim are set for October and November.

Previously, Sol Blume took place at Ceasar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento. This year, since it is at Discovery Park, there will be more space, allowing more musicians and festival-goers to come to Sacramento.

The line-up has also expanded from the initial one-day lineup to a two-day lineup.

"COVID actually gave us time off, and we felt like that time off gave us a chance to just, get in sync, get in tune and re-plan," Chaez Boswell, executive producer and organizer for Sol Blume said.

All of Sol Blume's founders, producers and organizers are Sacramento natives who want to see Sacramento grow.

"Sol Blume 2022 marks year three and the best yet, from the lineup to the venue and overall vibe and experience. We can't wait to Blume in Sacramento this Spring," said festival founder Fornati Kumeh in a press release.

In terms of food, Sol Blume's goal is to both spike festival-goers' ears with music and to have food choices and flavors that will entice everyone's taste buds.

Boswell hopes for nothing but good vibes and good exposure for Sacramento this weekend.

"We want people who are into R&B, soul music, good vibes, and happy folks to come and celebrate love," Boswell said. "This move to Discovery Park helps push that narrative because as we move and we expand, we are showcasing Sacramento to the world."