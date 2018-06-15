The CEO of a solar company being sued by a former employee for racial harassment and discrimination called the lawsuit “disturbing” and announced the termination of one of the employees accused of being racist.

Teshawn Soloman of Sacramento filed a lawsuit last week alleging that his Vivint Solar coworkers, among other things, built a clubhouse with a sign that read, "White Only" in the office near his desk. He was also allegedly referred to by the n-word by his white co-workers throughout his employment.

Soloman’s lawyer, Corey Bennett, said that his client “suddenly was fearing for his safety” following the incidents.

"He really needed this job. He couldn't afford to quit, but he felt like his safety was in jeopardy," Bennett told ABC10 earlier this week.

After the complaint was issued, Vivint Solar CEO David Bywater released a statement saying the allegations “does not reflect the values or culture of Vivint Solar and stands in direct contradiction to our core values as a company.”

Bywater noted that he believed some of the details in the lawsuit were inaccurate, but that the company went forward with firing one of the accused employees and “disciplined” several employees.

As a result of the lawsuit, Bywater said the company will complete a company-wide training focused on harassment and discrimination.

“We are committed to maintaining an environment where every employee and customer is valued, respected and treated with the dignity they deserve every day and with every interaction,” Bywater wrote in his statement. “We fell short in Sacramento. We can and we will do better.”

After Vivint Solar released its statement, Bennett told ABC10 that "Acknowledging that there were several employees involved that required discipline, termination, and acknowledging that they apparently had no clue about this until now tells me that we got a lot accurate," said Bennett. "And there is going to be a lot more."

The employee who took the pictures of the fort, Jason Flick, is now filing his own complaint.

The complaint claims, "Instead of denouncing the "fort" and taking corrective action, management merely informed the employees” that they’d now have to work 21 consecutive days.

“There was no discussion of racism,” the complaint reads. “[Flick] took the following week off work and officially resigned on March 16, 2018, because he could no longer tolerate the toxic, hostile, racist work environment."

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Chris Thomas.

© 2018 KXTV