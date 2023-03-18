x
Sacramento

1 killed, 4 hurt in Sacramento crash

The crash was first reported early Saturday morning near Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and four others were hurt after two cars crashed near a South Sacramento intersection early Saturday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said.

Fire officials say the crash was first reported around 3:36 a.m. Saturday. First responders took four people to a local trauma center with different degrees of injuries.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Photos posted to Twitter by the fire department Saturday morning show two mangled, red SUVs that were involved in the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly crash are unclear.

