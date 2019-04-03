The South Sacramento Christian Center invited community members on Sunday to gather together and be present for Stephon Clark's family.

After prayer and worship, Pastor Les Simmons wasted no time in addressing his congregation on how he felt about Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert's announcement on Saturday.

"For me, it was a second death of Stephon Clark," Simmons said.

Pastor Simmons reminded community members that now more than ever is the time to lean on God and not turn to violence.

"Ground ourselves in the ability to receive the peace of God that passes all understanding, even in this," Simmons added.

Several members of the congregation told ABC10 it was painful to learn about the district attorney's decision to not charge the officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark.

Natasha Miller said she will be leaning on her faith to get through this difficult time.



"We're going to be here supporting and lifting up the Clark family in every aspect possible and letting our voice be heard," Miller explained. "This will not go away. We are here to support the Clark family and to stand in unity with our faith."

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Stephon Clark's family responds to DA's decision in Clark case | Full Remarks

Stephon Clark's family responds to the Sacramento County District Attorney's decision to bring no charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of Stephon Clark.