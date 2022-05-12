South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning

"She's no longer here. A whole life gone, so you have to be held accountable for providing this poison to our community," said Newman.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning.

He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.

"My daughter. Yes, that was my princess," said Owen Newman Jr., the father of 20-year-old Talaia Newman.

Newman is reflecting on the fact that he will no longer be able to spend the holidays with his only daughter.

"Oh, it's hard. It's hard waking up now without her, but to even think for like Christmas, a New Year's just to see her vibrant face and smile and her personality. It's hard to even think of missing that," said Newman.

Newman said his 20-year-old daughter died after an accidental fentanyl poisoning that happened Nov. 20. She was taken off life support just days later.

According to data from the California Department of Public Health, last year there were 119 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Sacramento County alone.

Newman said he never thought this would happen to him.

"I just want her name to be remembered. Her story to be remembered. I want awareness brought upon her story as far as what happened with the fentanyl overdose and poison in our community and our young adults. I want mental health awareness to be brought forth. We want justice for my daughter's situation," said Newman.

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento Police Department. They said an investigation was conducted at the scene and preliminarily, it's believed that while tragic, there was no foul play involved in the woman's death.

However, they will continue to evaluate any new evidence and/or information. At this point, their goal as a department is to let the family grieve.

Newman is now asking people to speak up if they know anything.

"We got to start from the bottom to the top, and it starts with being held accountable for your actions. My daughter is being held accountable for her actions. She's no longer here, a whole life gone, so you have to be held accountable for providing this poison to our community," said Newman.

ABC10 also reached out to the Sacramento County District Attorney's office. They say anyone found guilty of selling fentanyl should be advised that if they sell it again and cause injury or death, they can be charged with much more serious crime, including murder.

Additional information, including treatment resources for people who use drugs, can be found HERE. Information about the Overdose Prevention Initiative can be found HERE.

