Firefighters rescue woman from house fire in south Sacramento

An elderly couple was inside the home at the time of the fire. The man was able to get out before directing firefighters to where the woman was located.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man escaped and a woman was rescued after their home caught early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

Keith Wade, a spokesperson with the Sacramento Fire Department, said the fire started just after 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at a single-story home located along the 7600 block of Tierra Glen Way, just under a mile from the intersection of Florin and Power Inn Roads. An elderly couple was inside the home at the time the fire started.

The man was able to escape, but initially, the woman was not. When firefighters arrived, the man was able to direct the fire crew to the woman, who was helped out by firefighters. The woman has since been taken to a hospital.

At one point, a firefighter was trapped inside, but was able to eventually escape.

Incident info: Structure Fire on the 7600 Block of Tierra Glen Way. Fire attack and search for any people in the home is underway. pic.twitter.com/9LOr0mgJFU — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 15, 2020

Although the cause has not yet been determined, fire officials believe it was an accidental fire. This incident is a reminder to always have a working smoke detector.

“That’s your best bet during an early morning fire," Wade said. "Getting alerted and making sure you and your family can get out safely.”

