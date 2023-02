The fire started at the 7900 block of Albion Way, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a fire Tuesday night, according to officials.

Officials say upon arrival there was heavy smoke and fire conditions with people inside the building. The second victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.