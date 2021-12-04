South Sacramento jewelry store owner estimates $300,000 in jewelry stolen during burglary

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place along Florin Road on Friday afternoon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A south Sacramento jewelry store owners told law enforcement burglars took about $300,000 in inventory in a burglary that took place in broad daylight.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed with ABC10 that deputies spoke with the owner about the burglary. Law enforcement said when they responded to the store along on Florin Road, the burglars were gone.

ABC10 was requested to not share the the business owner's name or the name of the jewelry store.

From what deputies told ABC10, at this time, there is no suspect information.

