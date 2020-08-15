'We need to work' | How South Sacramento outdoor workers are beating the heat

From fruit-cart vendors to painters, some workers have no other option than to work outdoors in triple digit temperatures.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Even though Northern California is experiencing a dangerous heatwave, some people have no other option than to work outdoors.

"The best watermelon in Sacramento, I'll show you!" Maria Valdiva, a fruit cart vendor said.

This is how Valdiva has spent every day for the past four months.

"We need to work and we need to stay here all day," Valdiva said.

I have so much respect for Maria Valdiva, a fruit cart vendor in South Sacramento. She told me she works seven days a week, no matter how hot it gets to support her five kids. 🥺 She’s at Fruitridge and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd daily if you need a good watermelon fix! @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/fhBvtQgDiV — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) August 15, 2020

For her, it's a full time job.

"It's hot, you feel pain in the body you know, but we need to work, we need to pay bills, we need to pay rent, we need to pay everything and we have five kids," Valdiva said.

She works at the corner of Fruitridge Road and Martin Luther King. Jr. Boulevard everyday, even when customers are few and far between.

"Not really busy because when the weather is hot, the people don't want to come outside," Valdiva said.

She knows she's not the only one working outside either.

With a front row seat to the elderly homeless man who asks for change at the same intersection, Valdiva knows she isn't the only one working outside.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HEAT ON ABC10:

► FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Watch more: