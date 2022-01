Once on scene, officers found the boy with the non-life-threatening wound.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A boy under the age of 18 was shot in the foot, according to Sacramento police Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the shooting in the area of 24th Street and Florin Road around 4:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found the boy with the non-life-threatening wound.

Police said the investigation remains active.