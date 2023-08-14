Tiny homes for homeless residents set to open in South Sacramento

Up to 125 residents in total can stay at the transitional housing site at a time.

SACRAMENTO, California — A community made up of 100 tiny homes in South Sacramento will welcome its first guests next week, according to Sacramento County.

Known as the Safe Stay Community on Florin Road, the units can house up to 125 members of the homeless community at a time.

Stakeholders gathered together for a grand opening celebration Monday morning

"We're changing lives today," said Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy.

Guests will be provided with meals and services, including addiction and mental health resources, job training and rehousing services.

The county said they will first invite unhoused folks who already live in South Sacramento.

"By doing that, we know we're going to reduce the impact on the community, but most importantly help people on a trajectory to ending their homelessness quicker," said Emily Halcon, the director of Homeless Services and Housing.

The county said walk-ins are not allowed as guests will need to receive a referral to stay at the site. At the request of neighbors and local businesses, the county said sex offenders and people with violent felony convictions will not be allowed to stay.

County officials said there's no time limit for how long guests can stay, but they are hoping to get people into permanent housing as soon as possible.

It has been a long road to get to this point. The community was set to open in fall 2022, but it saw delays throughout the process, including supply chain issues and challenges with the building permit process, according to the county. They said construction finished last week with the power and sewer.

"I'm glad that they finally have started it especially before fall and winter. It's taken an incredibly long time for it to be created," said Bob Erlenbusch, executive director for the Coalition to End Homelessness.

He is hoping the county will open more to fill the need.

"We have about 10,000 people experiencing homelessness. 7% are outside due to lack of shelters, so it's small. But it's a start for the county," he said.

More transitional housing is on the way. The county told ABC10 a similar site with 44 cabins will be set up on East Parkway off of 99. They are also working on a site at the former Price Club on Watt Ave and Roseville Road in North Highlands.

