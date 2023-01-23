All lanes on southbound I-5 closed near Sacramento International Airport after big rig crash

There's no estimated time southbound I-5 near the Sacramento International Airport will reopen Monday after being closed due to a big rig crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — All lanes on southbound Interstate 5 are closed Monday after a big rig crash just after Metro Air Parkway, near Sacramento International Airport.

California Highway Patrol said it is hoping to open 1 lane at around 7:30-8 a.m. The estimated time of reopening is 12 p.m., according to Caltrans.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. A big rig went off the road and hit a guard rail and sign, according to California Highway Patrol.

The big rig caught fire and the trailer was still smoldering as of 6:30 a.m. It was carrying insulation material and crews are working to clean it up. The driver was taken to a hospital with moderate to major injuries, according to CHP.

Traffic is backed up past I-5 and Old River Road as of 6 a.m., according to Caltrans maps. Drivers looking for an alternate route can take Highway 113 from Woodland toward Davis. Then take I-80 into Sacramento.

Find traffic maps HERE.

Watch more on ABC10