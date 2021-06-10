Southwest adds two more nonstop flights from Sacramento airport

Nonstop service from Sacramento to Kona in Hawaii and Palm Springs, Calif., were announced Thursday, June 10.

Flights between Sacramento and Hawaii began in January 2020 with nonstop service between Sacramento and Honolulu, on the island of Oahu. There are also connecting flights available to Maui and Kauai from there.

Nonstop flights to Kona from Sacramento will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, starting Dec. 19, 2021.

Daily, non-stop flights to Palm Springs from Sacramento will start Oct. 7, 2021.

“The addition of Kona and Palm Springs brings the number of nonstop cities served to 41 at SMF [Sacramento International Airport],” airport spokesman Mark Haneke said in a press release. “These two popular destinations offer Sacramento passengers with even greater choice in upcoming winter vacation planning.”

Passengers are able to book flights with Southwest through Jan. 5, 2022.

