Southwest adds two more nonstop flights from Sacramento airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — By the end of 2021, Southwest Airlines will add two more destinations from Sacramento International Airport.
Nonstop service from Sacramento to Kona in Hawaii and Palm Springs, Calif., were announced Thursday, June 10.
Flights between Sacramento and Hawaii began in January 2020 with nonstop service between Sacramento and Honolulu, on the island of Oahu. There are also connecting flights available to Maui and Kauai from there.
Nonstop flights to Kona from Sacramento will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, starting Dec. 19, 2021.
Daily, non-stop flights to Palm Springs from Sacramento will start Oct. 7, 2021.
“The addition of Kona and Palm Springs brings the number of nonstop cities served to 41 at SMF [Sacramento International Airport],” airport spokesman Mark Haneke said in a press release. “These two popular destinations offer Sacramento passengers with even greater choice in upcoming winter vacation planning.”
Passengers are able to book flights with Southwest through Jan. 5, 2022.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
READ MORE TRAVEL STORIES FROM ABC10:
- Oh, Canada? Border may open soon for travelers who have the vaccine
- Santa Nella: California's rest stop mecca | Bartell's Backroads
- Popular summer vacation spots likely to be crowded and expensive
- Bonjour! France welcoming back vaccinated tourists
- CDC approves 2 more Royal Caribbean ships for test cruises out of Florida, cruise line says
- Gas prices in California are on their way up again. Here’s why.
- Yes, the National Park Service is following CDC guidance for the 2021 season
Watch more from ABC10
'In the Heights' from Lin-Manuel Miranda hits the big screen