Travelers flying Southwest Airlines out of Sacramento may have the option to board, and disembark, at the front and back of the plane.

Southwest announced they are testing out the new process at four California airports; Burbank, Long Beach, Sacramento and San Jose. The option will only be available at a few gates.

According to the press release, travelers who opt to participate in this new process might be asked to use stairs and walk outside on the tarmac.

Those pre-boarding will still use the jetbridge to board. Open seating still applies.

