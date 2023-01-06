Speed possibly a factor in deadly crash that injured 8, killed 3 in Sacramento

Police said witnesses were helping people out of a smoking sedan after the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New details from police shed more light on a deadly crash that killed two children and a woman, and left eight others hurt in Sacramento.

The single-vehicle crash happened along the 900 block of San Juan Road around 8:15 p.m. Police said the car reportedly lost control before hitting a tree.

Arriving officers found witnesses to the crash helping people out of a smoking sedan and found 11 victims on scene.

The victims included two women and nine children, who ranged in age from three to eight-years-old. The victims had injuries police said ranged from critical to serious.

Despite efforts to save lives, one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two children, ages three and five, died from their injuries. Police previously identified one of the deceased as being seven years old before the recent update.

The crash is still under investigation, but police believe speed could have been a contributing factor.

The victims who died in the crash have not been identified yet.