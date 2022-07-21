Webb family to hold memorial service for Spencer Webb in Sacramento

The memorial will be held at Christian Brothers High School on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m., according to an Instagram post from the CBHS football team.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Webb family is holding a public memorial service for Spencer Webb at Christian Brothers High School next weekend.

The 22-year-old died in an apparent accident last Wednesday after he fell and hit his head on rocks in a swimming area outside of Eugene, Oregon.

Webb graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 2018 where he was a beloved student athlete.

Tyler Almond, Christian Brothers' head football coach during Webb's time at CBHS, told ABC10 that Webb served as an inspiration to others.

“I remember having a conversation with him about how important it was for other kids in his situation to see him succeed,” Almond said. “This was a really, really impactful life in just 22 years.”

During his senior year at Christian Brothers, Webb committed to the University of Oregon with a full ride scholarship on national signing day. Webb was heading into his junior year at the University of Oregon where he played tight end on the football team.

Dan Lanning, the Ducks football coach, tweeted about Webb's death, saying how much he would be missed.

🙏 So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you! — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 14, 2022

