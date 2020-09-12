Amid spike in youth homicides, Black Child Legacy Campaign asks county for funding renewal

The request for renewal comes as Sacramento County has seen three young people killed and the city has seen four so far in 2020.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — It was a violent start to the holiday season at Arden Fair Mall when 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr. and 17-year-old Saquan Reed were shot and killed while Black Friday shopping with their family.

It's the kind of violence that a Sacramento County program called the Black Child Legacy Campaign is working to prevent. But on Tuesday, they're fighting to just keep going as they asked the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors for their program to be renewed for at least another five years.

More than five years ago, the Black Child Legacy Campaign laid out an action plan to reduce preventable African American child deaths by 10% to 15% in Sacramento County by the year 2020.

Leaders say they've surpassed that goal in some target areas -- 2018 and 2019 saw zero youth homicides across the Sacramento area.

"The reason why we've been so successful is because we have been focused on our outcomes that we've used best practices, evidence-based practices, and really our ability to be credible messengers in neighborhoods -- to change the social safety net of the entire county when it comes to wrapping around Black families," Kindra Montgomergy-Block, the staff lead for the Black Child Legacy Campaign said.

Montgomery-Block said things like crisis intervention, mentoring, basketball leagues, and pop-up events make a huge difference.

"The results that we have been able to provide for our most vulnerable families that have been in crisis in Sacramento County has led to better health outcomes, has led to...stronger families, and kids that are being mentored," she said.

But there's more work to do. Just this year, Sacramento County has seen three young people killed and the city has seen four. That's why the Black Child Legacy Campaign is asking the board of supervisors for a renewed funding commitment for at least another five years.

"We want to move beyond the performative allyship. Do we have to keep coming back, every year over year, saying we've performed, we've performed, we've performed? We want to be able to have an ongoing relationship," she said.

"It can't just be five years. Five years is not enough for decades of poverty, decades of pain, and generational trauma. Five years is not enough," Berry Accius said.

Accius, Founder of Voice of the Youth, which falls under the umbrella of the Black Child Legacy Campaign, said now is not the time to cut funding after they've already built a proven foundation.

"And if we do not get funded, you think the city has problems right now, it's going to be a whole, whole lot worse. Trust me," Accius said.

