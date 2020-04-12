Sacramento Police Officers Association wants police to be included in the first wave of vaccinations

Timothy Davis, the president of the Sacramento Police Officers' Association said officers, unlike some people, can't work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Gov. Gavin Newsom said the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in December. And Timothy Davis, the Sacramento Police Officers' Association president, is making his case that the police should be a part of the first wave of vaccinations.

Davis said that while some people could work from home and telecommute, police officers can't do that.

"I think it's critical. Our officers are out there, and we are interacting with the public in ways that other people aren't," Davis said. "They are interacting with people on the street, which puts them at risk, and we need to make sure that along with our healthcare workers and other first responders that police are included in the first wave of vaccinations."

Newsom introduced a prioritization plan that explains which frontline workers would get first access to the vaccine. But Newsom said to keep one thing in mind:

"When you have a few hundred thousand doses of vaccine, it's doses," Newsom said. "You need two doses. You can cut that in half in terms of the number of people that actually will be fully vaccinated."

Tier One of Newsom's plan includes long-term care facilities, EMS personnel, correctional facility, hospitals, and dialysis centers. Tier Two includes those working in public health, home health primary care, and intermediate care facilities.

Tier Three includes those working in specialty clinics, labs, and dentist offices. The greater Sacramento region is ready to get more than 80,000 doses of the vaccine.

Davis said they had officers die of coronavirus in California. Deputy Terrell Young was a 15-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Marylou Armer, a Santa Rose Police Detective, also died from the virus.

Davis said that people know they do a good job of keeping their mask on and social distancing, but it's not always possible for law enforcement.

