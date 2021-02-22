'All the Sports, All the Time' coming to DOCO with Tom's Watch Bar

The sports bar coming to Downtown Sacramento will sit next to the Golden 1 Center with plans to open in 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new sports bar is coming to downtown Sacramento at DOCO.

Tom's Watch Bar, a state-of-the-art sports bar, is coming next to the Golden 1 Center in 2021, situated next to Pressed Juicery and Polanco Cantina.

The new bar and restaurant will have both an indoor and outdoor bar with "expansive outdoor patios" in the over 6,000 foot area. This will be the seventh Tom's Watch Bar location, with others located in Los Angeles, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington and Connecticut.

Tom's Watch Bar promises "All the Sports, All the Time," showing sports ranging from college, professional and international sports to big events, fights and "emerging obscure and outrageous sports," according to a press release.

The bar offers hundreds of screens to watch the different games and events and gives the customers the options to listen to the live sound or play-by-play for the games they choose to watch. They also offer "a wide array of domestic, imported and craft beers" as well as cocktails, wines and classic sports bar foods.

Tom's Watch Bar plans on opening more locations in 2021. They don't have a date of when they plan to open the DOCO location yet.

