SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The St. Ignatius Loyola Parish in Arden is celebrating the grand opening of their new elementary school building this weekend.

While classes started last week, parishioners, parents, and family members were invited to see the new school building Sunday and take part in a blessing ceremony following Sunday mass.

Hundreds attended the event where Bishop Jaime Soto of the Sacramento Diocese threw water on the grounds to bless the building.

“Thanks be to God there was the will and commitment of the community to rebuild a new school,” Soto said. “And to me, that’s just a very hopeful sign.”

READ ALSO: From 'no grass' and 'just dirt' Paradise High brought football to their town once again

The $12.2 million construction project took two years to complete. The former St. Ignatius Parish School was built when the parish was founded more than 60 years ago.

The aging elementary school was demolished to make way for the new building.

The new building offers about 35 percent more space, state of the art classrooms and science labs, and a courtyard amphitheater. More than 400 students attend the Jesuit elementary school. There are 57 teachers.

“It’s gonna allow us to provide the best education possible for our students,” said Vice Principal Katrena Paine.

The construction project also included building new parish offices which will provide services to the homeless, immigrants, and the elderly.

Continue the conversation with Giacomo on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: Elk Grove teen masters over 100 instruments from across the world