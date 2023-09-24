Man stabbed in face during 20-40 person brawl in south Sacramento

Deputies described the fight as a 20-40 person brawl where a man was stabbed in the face and another was left with a head injury.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — One person was stabbed and taken to a hospital following a big melee in south Sacramento Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the fight was reported at an apartment complex along the 5500 block of Sky Parkway around 8 p.m.

Deputies described the fight as a 20-40 person brawl where a man was stabbed in the face and another was left with a head injury. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Deputies said one minor was arrested for the stabbing, and a man was arrested for attacking the man who had the head injury.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said everyone involved lived at the apartment complex and that there was an ongoing dispute from weeks back that appeared to lead up to the fight.

WATCH ALSO: