If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Update 3:15 a.m.:

The suspect who was thought to be barricaded inside of a home in south Sacramento was not at the house, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police are still investigating the incident, but streets in the neighborhood are now open.

Original Post:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Police were involved in a standoff Tuesday night with a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in South Sacramento.

Authorities say the unidentified suspect is holed up inside a home on the 7100 block of Clearbrook Way in the Valley Hi-North Laguna area.

According to police, the suspect went into the home around 7 p.m. armed with an unidentified weapon. All of the people inside the home were able to escape safely. Police did not say with what kind of weapon the suspect was armed.

Several streets surrounding the home have been blocked off as officers try to resolve this situation. A perimeter has been established and neighbors have been asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story.

SPD on-scene of a potentially armed barricaded suspect inside a residence, in the 7100 block of Clearbrook Way. PIO on-scene. Media stage at Staccato / Damascus. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/pUtnl789EK — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 31, 2018

© 2018 KXTV