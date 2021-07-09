x
Nearly 10 hour standoff ends with Sacramento police shooting, killing suspect

The suspect shot at police multiple times during the standoff. Sacramento police tweeted officers are OK.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An overnight standoff near Hiram Johnson High School ended with Sacramento police shooting, killing their suspect. 

According to police, officers began trying to contact an armed man around 8 p.m. Monday at a home along the 3700 block of Redding Ave. During the course of the night, the suspect shot at police multiple times. At one point, officers returned fire and the suspect retreated back to the home. 

Officers made their way towards the home after some time of inactivity to find the suspect had died from his gunshot wound. 

Sacramento police tweeted officers are OK, however there will be a "heavy police presence" in the area as they continue their investigation. 

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

