Suspect arrested after standoff at apartment in northeast Sacramento

No details about the suspect have been released, but the sheriff's office said the incident was related to a homicide investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A standoff situation at an apartment complex in northeast Sacramento has come to an end after deputies arrested the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, a “large police presence” was on the scene at the complex, located in the 5400 block of Auburn Boulevard.

The suspect was said to be armed and barricaded inside an apartment unit, the sheriff's office said. The complex has been taped off by investigators.

Large police presence in the 5400 block of Auburn Blvd for an armed, barricaded subject. Please avoid the area. PIO is enroute to 5529 Hemlock. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 20, 2021

