x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Sacramento

Suspect arrested after standoff at apartment in northeast Sacramento

No details about the suspect have been released, but the sheriff's office said the incident was related to a homicide investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A standoff situation at an apartment complex in northeast Sacramento has come to an end after deputies arrested the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, a “large police presence” was on the scene at the complex, located in the 5400 block of Auburn Boulevard.

The suspect was said to be armed and barricaded inside an apartment unit, the sheriff's office said. The complex has been taped off by investigators.

No details about the suspect have been released, but the sheriff's office said the incident was related to a homicide investigation.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento law enforcement ready for potential violent protests at the California State Capitol