State Assemblyman Jim Cooper to join race for Sacramento County Sheriff

The Elk Grove Democrat has served in the California Legislature since 2014.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California State Assemblyman is throwing his hat into the race for Sacramento County Sheriff.

Jim Cooper, who currently represents District 9, plans to officially announce his run for Sacramento County Sheriff. He spent 30 years in law enforcement before being elected to the State Assembly for parts of the Sacramento area in 2014.

This is Cooper's second attempt at the position. He unsuccessfully ran against Scott Jones in 2010.

Along with having been the founding mayor of Elk Grove and a 15-year councilmember, Cooper also graduated from the FBI National Academy and holds certificates from the California Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training.

Cooper is expected to formally announce his bid on Thursday at 10 a.m. in downtown Sacramento.

