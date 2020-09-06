The California State Fair may be canceled, but you can still eat your fill of fair food

A rotating menu of family-style state fair food meals are now available each week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Although the 2020 California State Fair and Food Festival was canceled due to coronavirus [COVID-19], you can still eat your fill of greasy and fried fair food.

The California State Fair team is hosting weekly food festivals to-go, allowing fans of everything from fried delicacies to delicious barbecue to indulge in family-style meals.

The Cal Expo announced the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair on April 24, with Cal Expo General Manager and CEO Rick Pickering stating that "while we had remained hopeful the California State Fair would be able to continue our 166-year tradition of showcasing the best of California… it's clear the impact of COVID-19 will continue to be felt for the foreseeable future."

Despite the cancellation, the State Fair team is still eager to make sure Californians can participate in extravagant food favorites and celebrate the fair from afar.

This week's menu includes 7 ounces of BBQ tri-tip, loaded mashed potatoes, southwest corn, and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies.

For an extra nine bucks, they'll throw in a jumbo corndog, completing the carnival vibe.

To take a bite out of these California Fair classics, you must order by Tuesday, June 9 at 11:59 p.m. Drive-thru pickup is at the California Letters at the Main Gate at Cal Expo, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12.

Not feeling the menu this week? That's okay. Next week will be a different line-up with a new, diverse grouping of fair foods.

Meals are $20 per order plus sales tax, and patrons must purchase a minimum of 2 orders, which are served family-style. Utensils are included, and patrons can either print purchased vouchers or show them on their phones.

In order to ensure the safety and health of State Fair employees and patrons of to-go meals, these guidelines have been posted:

Cars will be asked to pop their trunk or unlock selected door for food placement and are required to stay in their cars.

All food handled with utensils to limit touch points.

All food will be served / distributed in sealed containers.

All staff required to wash hands prior to starting work, frequently during shifts and in between tasks.

All staff required to wear disposable gloves & face masks.

All staff will take health questionnaire prior to entering work station.

