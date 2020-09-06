Statue of John Sutter vandalized with red paint

According to Sacramento Police, a person flagged down a police officer about the vandalized statue, located near 28th Street and L Street, around 10:30 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vandals splashed red paint all over the statue of John Sutter in Sacramento Monday night.

According to Sacramento Police, a person flagged down a police officer about the vandalized statue, located near 28th Street and L Street, around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe the crime happened around the same time, but no arrests were made.

The statue of John Sutter is located at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park at 2701 L Street.

Sutter was a German-born Swiss pioneer who founded Sutter Fort and colonized what would eventually become the city of Sacramento. The discovery of gold on his land in 1848 led to the California Gold Rush.

