Darrell Steinberg, Adam Schiff in mix as Newsom deliberates on next California AG

Gov. Newsom said he is close to deciding who will be named as the next California Attorney General.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The public and private jockeying to be California's next attorney general is intensifying as Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's close to deciding who he'll name to the coveted job.

Newsom spoke Wednesday about the job, which will open if current Attorney General Xavier Becerra wins confirmation as President Joe Biden's health and human services secretary.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing Congressman Adam Schiff for the job, according to a person close to Newsom who spoke to one of her allies.

Other candidates under consideration include Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and state Assemblyman Rob Bonta.

For the full AP story, click HERE.