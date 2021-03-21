City of Sacramento declares March 18 as 'Stephon Clark Day of Reflection'

Three years later, standing near the spot he was killed by Sacramento police, the city of Sacramento declared March 18 as "Stephon Clark Day of Reflection."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As day three of Stephon Clark's Legacy weekend continued, the family received a special announcement that Sacramento recognizes March 18 as "Stephon Clark Day of Reflection."

In 2018, Sacramento police shot and killed Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard after officers mistook his cellphone for a gun. The announcement was made during a gathering at Stephon Clark's grandmother's home Saturday afternoon.

The event was filled with guest speakers, musicians and even a magic show. Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg was among the guests.

During the afternoon, one of the more somber moments was when guests were invited to the backyard to see a memorial plaque on the ground, which is located where Stephon took his final breath.

SeQuette Clark describes the Legacy Weekend event as adding life and legacy to Stephon Clark's story.

"Each year, we make sure that we have an event for family and for children that provides free food and family entertainment," SeQuette Clark said.

While there were plenty of smiles and laughs going on, Stephon's grandmother, Sequita Thompson, wants to remind everyone that their fight for justice continues.

"Still, we have not got justice. But we are healing, but through the grace of God, we are doing good," Thompson said.

Despite the emotional scars that this incident has left with the family, they have been able to carry on Stephon's legacy in a remarkable way.

There are other events scheduled for Sunday, as Stephon's Legacy weekend wraps up that can be found here.