SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced on March 2 that no criminal charges will be filed against Sacramento Police Department officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet for the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

On March 5, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released his report, also declining to press criminal charges against the officers.

Clark was shot seven times on March 18, 2018, and his killing prompted protests in Sacramento and across the U.S. Police said Clark was facing officers when he was killed, moving forward with his arms extended and an object in his hands. Officers said they thought Clark had a gun, but they only found his cell phone.

The Sacramento District Attorney's Report:

The California Attorney General's report:

Watch Schubert's news conference on her decision not to file charges:

Watch Bacerra's news conference on his decision not to file charges: