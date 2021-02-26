'This for everybody in Sacramento' | Stephon Clark's family to open community resource center

"Stephon's Home," which will open on March 18, will have a game room, a library and football helmets donated by NFL players.

SACRAMENTO, California — Nearly three years after the killing of Stephon Clark, his family has announced they are opening a new community resource center in Sacramento County in his name.

In 2018, Sacramento police shot and killed Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard after officers mistook his cellphone for a gun. Now, his family is opening a new community resource center that will be called "Stephon's House."

Stephon's House, located at 5940 Rosebud Lane, will open on March 18.

The Clark family plans to shuttle young people across the Sacramento area to the resource center. Currently, Stephon's House has a game room, a library. NFL players are also donating helmets with Stephon Clark's name.

Stevante Clark, Stephon Clark's brother, used his heartbreak to pay tribute to his lost sibling.

"You know Stephon Alonzo Clark's initials is SAC," Stevante said. "So it's not just Meadowview, it's not just Del Paso Heights, Oak Park, South Sacramento. This for everybody in Sacramento."

The family plans to schedule lectures, exhibits, dinners and conferences. However, Stephon's Home is not just for kids.

"If you have any problem and you don't have anywhere to go, Stephon's house will be a place where you could come," Stevante Clark said.