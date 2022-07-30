Stephon Clark's family demands action and accountability from Sacramento Police after video circulates on social media

Clark's family is once again demanding accountability from Sacramento Police after a verbal exchange involving one of the officers who shot Clark circulated online.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Stephon Clark is once again demanding accountability from the Sacramento Police Department after a confrontation caught on camera involving one of the officers who shot Clark made its rounds on social media.

The man behind the camera who runs a YouTube page called 'Cali Tito' spotted Sacramento Police officer Jared Robinet — one of the officers involved in the shooting of Clark in his grandmother's backyard in March of 2018 after officers mistook his cellphone for a gun — patrolling the area of Stockton Blvd and Fruitridge Rd around 2 p.m. on July 23 and confronted him with questions. Below is verbatim of their exchange.

"What's that smirk for, punk? You're Jared Robinet, right?" said Tito.

"I am," said Robinet.

"You're the one who murdered Stephon Clark, aren't you," said Tito.

"Nobody's calling it a murder," said Robinet.

Clark's mother Sequette says she was horrified when she saw the video.

"I was nauseous. I vomited after watching that video. He didn't care. 'Yes, I'm Jared Robinet, yeah, that's me. I don't look at it as a murder' Oh, you don't?," said Sequette Clark. "I could've respected some civility. I can't respect how he responded. Shame on him."

Clark's family along with a group of supporters marched through the streets of South Sacramento on Saturday afternoon to voice their outrage. The family told ABC10 they plan to hold demonstrations in the area of Stockton Blvd and Fruitridge Rd. at 2 p.m. every Saturday — the same area time and area where Officer Robinet was confronted on July 23.

"One of the cops that assassinated my dear brother Stephon Clark is still patrolling the streets running through other grandmothers' backyards," said Stephon's brother Stevante Clark. "We are not anti-law enforcement. We're anti-killer cops."

State and County officials cleared the officers of wrongdoing in the case. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced during a press conference in March of 2019 that officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet did not break any laws when they shot Stephon Clark.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed with ABC10 that Officer Robinet remains employed with the department. Clark's family wants to see Robinet removed from his position and says there need to be consequences that match his actions.

"There's only justice and accountability that can ease my heart. It's not fair that he's still out here," said Sequette.

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento Police Department for comment on the matter. They said due to pending litigation surrounding the officer-involved shooting and Stephon Clark, they are unable to provide a further statement.