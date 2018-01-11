SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Stephon Clark's family held a ceremony, Wednesday, to thank members of the community for their support following the death of their son, brother, and grandson.

Different organizations and community leaders got together to renovate parts of the family's home and backyard, where Clark was shot and killed in March.

“We have been proud to wrap the Clark-Thompson family with support following a tragedy that no family should have to endure,” said Jackie Rose, executive director of the Rose Family Creative Empowerment Center.

Stephon's brother, Stevante, said their renovated home and backyard has helped bring some healing to his family.

"We felt strongly that the family needed something to uplift them and to start their healing process. And the healing process began with coming together and figuring out how we could bring some folks together to beautify their house," Rose added.

Clark's mother, Sequette, says she's still having a difficult time coping with the loss of her son, but she's also grateful for the people who've shown her family support.

"For the city to come together, for all these different people to come out to bless and bless and bless, it's been overwhelming," she said.

Meanwhile, Clark's grandmother, Sequita Thompson, talked about how difficult is still is for her to look out her backyard.

"My husband asked me to raise the blinds up this morning, so I just raised one side of the blinds and when I raised them up, my son came through and I thought that was little papa," Thompson said. "I thought that was my grandson. I jumped and I told my husband, 'I can't do that. I can't do that window.' So they're going to have to wait. It's going to take some time."

Thompson explained she still couldn't go outside to see her renovated backyard, but said she saw pictures and was thankful for those who came together to beautify a place that brings her so much pain.

© 2018 KXTV