SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The fiancée of Stephon Clark says the prosecutor's decision not to file charges continues a "shameful legacy" of officers killing black men without consequences.

Salena Manni tearfully criticized a California prosecutor Saturday for bringing up the domestic violence complaint she filed against Clark two days before he was killed nearly a year ago.

“My boys, Aiden and Cairo, have to grow up without their father, and I have to continue on as a single parent, without Stephon,” Manni said.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert says that may have contributed to his actions the night the 22-year-old unarmed black vandalism suspect was fatally shot in his grandparents' backyard.

“What I feel the DA announced today was not about what happened on March 16, was not about what happened on March 17. It was what happened on March 18, when the officers murdered my fiancé. Murdered Stephon Clark. That's what this is about.”

Manni and the Rev. Shane Harris, president of the People's Alliance for Justice, say they will push for tougher laws.

Harris says he'll promote having the state attorney general investigate officer-involved shootings.

Harris says Schubert's decision shows county prosecutors are too close to police.

