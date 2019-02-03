SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The mother of Stephon Clark said she refuses to accept prosecutors' decision not to file criminal charges against the two Sacramento police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

Sequette (suh-KWET) Clark said Saturday that the officers should have been charged with homicide.

They shot her 22-year-old son on March 18, 2018 after he ran from them into his grandparents' backyard.

She says: "They executed my son. It's not right."

Her comments came shortly after Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the officers did lawfully used lethal force. The officers said they thought Clark, a vandalism suspect, had a gun and was advancing at them.

Investigators found only a cellphone.

Se’Quette Clark, the mother of Stephon Clark, says she spoke with the district attorney in a private meeting on Saturday, March 2 - prior to the noon announcement of the release of the findings in the shooting death of Stephon Clark in 2018.