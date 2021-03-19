Stephon Clark's mother reflects 3 years after police killing of her son

Stephon Clark's mother promised she will be at the state Capitol every year to demand justice in the Sacramento police killing of her son.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stephon Clark's mother held a rally at the State Capitol steps Thursday to mark three years since her son was shot and killed by Sacramento Police.

Sequette Clark promised she will be at the Capitol every year on March 18 to tell elected officials that her family still has not received justice in the killing of Stephon Clark.

"I want to see the officers fired and tried for murder," Sequette Clark said. "That's what the ultimate justice looks like for me. Logically. Do I think I'll see it? I don't think I'll see it, but I know it's coming for some family."

State and county officials cleared the officers after they shot and killed Clark in his grandmother's backyard following vandalism reports. Police claimed they thought he had a gun, but it turned out to be a cell phone.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law in August 2019, known as Stephon Clark's Law, that authorizes officers to use deadly force only when necessary in defense of human life, which sets one of the highest bars in the country for when law enforcement could kill.

Sequettte Clark believes people will remember her son for being a part of a new civil rights movement.

The Clark Family is also celebrating the grand opening of Stephon's House, a new community resource center. The family hopes the center, open 24 hours, will save lives.

"There were underlying factors that all of our communities face," Sequette Clark said. "All of our underserved, underrepresented communities face that lead up to Stephon being in my mom's backyard."

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9